(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 13)

When the opinion poll was released Wednesday, Choo even called on Yoon to resign and enter politics. It is difficult to understand why she put forward such a demand. Whom she should be fighting is not Yoon, but corrupt officials and politicians. The Moon government was born following the impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye over corruption. It is wrong to try to kick Yoon out. Yoon has built his reputation as an anti-corruption crusader who joined a special counsel team to investigate Park's case. That's why he was appointed as prosecutor general.