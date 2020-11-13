(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 13)

However, during the call, there was an obvious gap in their perception of North Korean issues. While Biden emphasized resolving the nuclear threats, Moon stressed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. That can provoke misunderstandings from Biden's administration as it is in line with North Korea's demand for a pullout of U.S. strategic assets from South Korea. Moon appreciated Trump's North Korea policy and expressed high hopes that Biden's administration inherits the policy. But in a TV debate, Biden attacked Trump for gaining nothing despite his three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Biden said he would meet Kim only if he agrees to "draw down" his nuclear capability.