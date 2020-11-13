NHN Q3 net profit up 4.3 pct. to 32.1 bln won
07:48 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 32.1 billion won (US$28.8 million), up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.2 percent to 419.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)