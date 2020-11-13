PM hints at tougher distancing guidelines amid spike in virus cases
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday the government "may have to seriously consider" toughening social distancing measures, citing alarming increases in new daily COVID-19 cases.
"The warning light for disease control has lit up. If the current growth trend continues, (we) may have to seriously consider raising the (social) distancing level," Chung said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul.
His remarks came as South Korea's coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for the sixth consecutive day, mainly attributable to cluster infections from private gatherings and facilities across the nation. On Friday, 191 new cases were reported.
The country, which now operates a five-tier virus curbs system, has kept social distancing at Level 1 nationwide, although some cities and governments upped their virus infection preventive measures.
Under Level 1, people are required to follow basic guidelines, such as wearing masks, and gatherings of over 500 people are not recommended.
