Heavy traffic expected in Seoul this weekend due to rallies
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul is expected to experience especially heavy traffic this weekend as major roads throughout the city will be shut down due to a large number of rallies, police said Friday.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and its affiliate groups plan to organize gatherings across 30 locations in Seoul, including the wards of Yeongdeungpo, Mapo and Seocho, on Saturday afternoon, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.
KCTU will also stage a separate demonstration at Yeouido Park in central Seoul.
Regular weekly anti-government rallies by conservative groups are also scheduled to be held in Seoul's central ward of Jongno and Seocho Ward in Seoul's southern area on Saturday afternoon.
The city lifted its assembly ban of over 10 people last month when new daily cases fell to double-digits. But daily transmissions recently spiked back to over 100, with 191 new cases reported Friday, the highest in 70 days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The police said they may have to reroute public buses and vehicles passing through the rally sites, considering the circumstances Saturday. It also asked people to use public transport and car drivers to detour those areas.
