(LEAD) Authorities on alert as Seoul braces for weekend rallies amid virus case spikes
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul police said Friday they will sternly respond to any illegal activities during rallies scheduled for this weekend amid rising concerns over possible spread of the new coronavirus.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and its affiliate groups plan to organize gatherings across 30 locations in Seoul, including the wards of Yeongdeungpo, Mapo and Seocho, on Saturday afternoon, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.
KCTU will also stage a separate demonstration at Yeouido Park in central Seoul.
Regular weekly anti-government rallies by conservative groups are also scheduled to be held in Seoul's central ward of Jongno and Seocho Ward in Seoul's southern area on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, a total of 78 outdoor rallies were scheduled to be held Saturday.
The city lifted its assembly ban of over 10 people last month when new daily cases fell to double-digits. But daily transmissions recently spiked back to over 100, with 191 new cases reported Friday, the highest in 70 days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Due to concerns of mass coronavirus outbreaks, rallies with 100 or more participants are prohibited by the government.
The police said they will disperse demonstrations by force when the number of participants reaches more than 100.
"We advise all organizations to refrain from holding rallies or scale them down as the country is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, raising public concerns," the agency said.
"Should the demonstrations proceed, we ask the hosts to stick to the country's anti-virus rules," police said.
The police also said they may have to reroute public buses and vehicles passing through the rally sites, considering the circumstances Saturday. It also asked people to use public transport and car drivers to detour those areas.
