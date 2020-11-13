Go to Contents
Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 73 bln won order from Europe

14:04 November 13, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has secured a 72.26 billion won (US$64.8 million) order to build six container carriers from a European company.

The vessels are slated to be delivered by Jan. 31, 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The order has an option for the European company to cancel an order for a maximum of two carriers, the shipbuilder said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the name of the European company.

So far this year, Daewoo Shipbuilding has bagged orders worth $3.95 billion in total to build 19 vessels, including six container ships, meeting 55 percent of its annual order target.

This file photo, provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 22, 2020, shows a 24,000 TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit, a measurement of cargo capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

