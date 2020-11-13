Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea calls for efforts to prevent wildfire amid dry weather
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is making all-out efforts to prevent forest fires, state media said Wednesday, as the dry weather puts the country's deforestation problem at greater risk.
"Efforts to protect forests, including forest fire prevention, are under way as part of nationwide patriotic efforts," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The North has strengthened patrol in the forest areas and tightened rules for visitors during the fall season, the KCNA added."
N. Korea highlights hazards of smoking after adopting anti-smoking law
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhhap) -- North Korea's state news agency on Wednesday highlighted the hazards of smoking, saying the habit could increase the chances of getting infected with the new coronavirus.
North Korea's media outlets have intensified calls for people to stop smoking since Pyongyang held a parliamentary meeting and adopted an anti-smoking law earlier this month.
"Smoking has taken more lives than natural disasters and traffic accidents," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "Since the new coronavirus comes mostly through the airway and lung, smokers have more likelihoods of getting infected with the viciously infectious disease."
N. Korea's propaganda outlet claims country developed satellite-based maritime data system
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday claimed that the country has developed a satellite-based maritime data system intended to supply accurate information needed for better fishing and safer navigation.
Maeri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said the "maritime information service system" based on satellite data has recently been developed and will be applied in the fishing sector.
It will allow for accurate measurements of sea temperatures, waves and positions of vessels, so as to better predict where fish are moving and increase the overall catch, the website said.
N.K. leader out of public eye for 23rd straight day
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not made any public appearances for the past 23 days, but his absence is nothing unusual, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Kim was last seen in public on Oct. 21 when he visited a cemetery in the North's South Pyongyang Province for fallen Chinese soldiers that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.
"We do not attach any special meaning to it as he has gone absent from public view for more than 20 days several times based on past records," the official said.
N. Korea claims sharp increase in Chinese travelers in recent years
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean state tour agency on Thursday claimed that the number of Chinese travelers to the North has increased "sharply" over the past few years in an apparent bid to highlight close relations between the two countries.
The North's State General Bureau of Tourism made the claim in a post on its website, saying that many of the travelers had a chance to reflect upon the "friendly history" between the people of the two countries.
The post, however, did not provide the number of Chinese who visited the North nor did it specify the timeframe.
Twitter accounts for individual North Koreans appear in rare propaganda move
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean individuals have taken to Twitter to post about their daily lives and domestic news, in a rare move by the reclusive country presumed to be aimed at reaching a broader audience through a more approachable style.
It also appears to be in line with North Korea's recent stepped-up efforts to embrace social media, including a YouTube channel, as new propaganda vehicles.
Two accounts appeared in October on Twitter, including one signed up as Kim Myong-il, who claims to be a director of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland that handles inter-Korean relations.
