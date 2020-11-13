Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Biden likely to shift to more cautious, conventional N. Korea diplomacy
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to reorient America's nuclear diplomacy with North Korea to a more cautious, conventional approach, though his policy tiller could depend largely on Pyongyang's future course of action, analysts said.
Biden would shift away from President Donald Trump's unorthodox diplomacy marked by direct engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but he may not replicate the passive Obama-era policy of "strategic patience" due to the evolving North Korean military threats, they said.
Biden's diplomatic playbook will take concrete shape after a monthslong policy review and the formation of his security and foreign affairs team -- a vulnerable period when the North could launch saber-rattling to put it atop Biden's priority list heavy with COVID-19 and economic tasks.
------------
Kang, Pompeo reaffirm efforts to ensure peace on Korean Peninsula
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula, both sides said, as they held talks two days after Joe Biden was elected the next U.S. president.
"During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and expanding cooperation through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the ROK New Southern Policy," Cale Brown, principal deputy spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, said in a press release.
"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reinforced our joint commitment to defending the rules based international order, as well as ensuring the Alliance is prepared to face the emerging challenges of the 21st Century," the press release added.
------------
Biden says he is looking forward to working with Moon on challenges, including N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday he looks forward to working closely with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on various challenges facing their countries, such as the North Korean nuclear issue and climate change.
Biden made the remark during his first phone call with Moon, according to his transition team.
"The president-elect thanked President Moon for his congratulations, expressing his desire to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance as the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," a statement posted on the website of Biden's transition team said.
------------
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to have up to 60 nuclear warheads that can threaten regional stability, according to a recent estimate by a research institute affiliated with the U.S. National Defense University.
The Institute for National Strategic Studies said in its Strategic Assessment 2020 report that the North is assumed to have between 15 and 60 nuclear warheads and approximately 650 ballistic missiles capable of threatening cities in South Korea, as well as in Japan and eastern China.
"Through the development of weapons of mass destruction, use of chemical weapons, and aggressive posturing of its conventional forces, the DPRK threatens regional stability and global norms," the report said, referring to the North by its official name.
