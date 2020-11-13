Reliability of polls questioned as support rates for top prosecutor fluctuate

In the Gallup poll of 1,001 people 18 years and older conducted nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, Chairman Lee and Gov. Lee garnered support rate of 19 percent each, while Yoon came next with 11 percent, trailed by Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the minor People's Party, with 3 percent and independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo with 1 percent, the pollster said.

