S. Korea should send strong message to N. Korea. not to make provocations: ex-U.N. chief
SEOUL -- South Korea should send strong message to North Korea to make it refrain from provocations, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Friday, amid speculation Pyongyang could soon launch missiles to test the incoming Joe Biden administration.
Ban made the remark in a keynote speech at a seminar in Seoul, saying the North's denuclearization issue is likely to be back "on a rollercoaster" following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the next U.S. President.
-----------------
No formal request from U.S. over 'Quad' coalition, Cheong Wa Dae official says
SEOUL -- South Korea has not received any formal request from the United States to join the so-called Quad, a regional strategic coalition widely viewed as aimed at containing China's assertiveness, according to a senior Cheong Wa Dae official Friday.
"In connection with the Quad, there has been no formal request at all made by the U.S. government to our government," Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, said during a parliamentary session.
-----------------
S. Korean bio firm GL Rapha to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL -- South Korean bio company GL Rapha will produce over 150 million annual doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine for global distribution, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said Friday.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said GL Rapha will begin manufacturing Sputnik V in South Korea next month, which it described "the world's first registered vaccine" based on "human adenoviral vector-based platform."
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate US$10 mln for COVID-19 vaccine support to developing nations, Moon says
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday held a summit with leaders of Southeast Asia's Mekong River nations via video links, in which he promised to contribute US$10 million to help provide new coronavirus vaccines to developing nations.
"We will contribute $10 million for coronavirus vaccine support to developing countries through the COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment (COVAX)," Moon said during his second annual summit with leaders of the five Mekong River nations -- Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ruling party chief asks Biden admin to keep 2018 deal between Kim Jong-un, Trump
SEOUL -- The ruling party chairman expressed hope Friday that a 2018 deal signed between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump will be retained under the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Joe Biden.
"I wish that South Korea and the U.S. will work together to reactivate the Korean Peninsula peace process," Rep. Lee Nak-yon, the chairman of Democratic Party (DP), said during a top party council meeting.
-----------------
Ministry says cancellation of Samsung-chartered flights to China does not mean halt of 'fast-track' program
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry said Friday that this week's cancellation of two Samsung-chartered flights to China does not mean a suspension of a bilateral "fast-track" program to ease COVID-19 entry restrictions for essential businesspeople.
The ministry called the cancellation an "isolated" case, amid speculation that the cancellation of the flights, initially set to depart for the Chinese cities of Xian and Tianjin on Friday, amounted to a halt of the fast-track program.
-----------------
-----------------
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
SEOUL -- K-pop acts IZ*ONE and Monsta X are set to join game developer NCsoft's new fan platform aiming for launch early next year, the company said Friday.
The platform, named Universe, will allow K-pop fans around the world to join fan communities and enjoy original content, according to KLAP, an NCsoft affiliate that is leading the project.
-----------------
Reliability of polls questioned as support rates for top prosecutor fluctuate
SEOUL -- Only two days after a local poll ranked Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl as the most favored candidate to become South Korea's next president, two separate polls released on Friday showed the top prosecutor well behind two political heavyweights from the ruling Democratic Party, raising questions about the trustworthiness of local opinion polls.
Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the Democratic Party, and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung together ranked top in the latest popularity survey by Gallup Korea on prospective presidential candidates, with Yoon ranked a distant third.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on chip rally despite global virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed at a nearly two-year high Friday on advances in chipmakers, backed by massive foreign buying amid the resurgence of the new coronavirus around the globe. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.25 points, or 0.74 percent, to close at 2,493.87 points.
