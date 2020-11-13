Bears knock off Wiz to reach 6th consecutive Korean Series

In his first postseason start this year, Choi Joo-hwan delivered a two-run home run in the bottom fourth at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, while reliever Kim Min-gyu took over from shaky starter Yoo Hee-kwan in the first inning and fired 4 2/3 shutout frames. Right-hander Chris Flexen, who'd started Game 1 for the Bears on Monday, came out of the bullpen for three scoreless innings.