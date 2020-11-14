Cinderella season ends in KBO postseason elimination for KT Wiz

Bae Jung-dae, usually known for his glove in center field, had a breakout campaign at the plate, delivering career highs of 13 home runs, 65 RBIs, 25 doubles and 22 steals. Former Rookie of the Year Kang Baek-ho set new career highs with 89 RBIs and a .544 slugging percentage. He was one of only four players in the regular season with at least a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. Shortstop Shim Woo-jun led the KBO with 35 steals.