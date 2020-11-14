(LEAD) Fourth Korean American wins U.S. House election
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, (Yonhap) -- Young Kim, a Korean American Republican, won the U.S. House election in a Southern California district on Friday, U.S. media reported.
The former state lawmaker joined three other politicians of Korean descent elected to the House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 elections.
Kim, 57, was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. She won 50.6 percent of the vote to beat Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros by a margin of 1.2 percentage point in the 39th Congressional District anchored in Orange County, reports said. It was a rematch from 2018.
She joined Marilyn Strickland and Michelle Park Steel to become the first Korean American women to serve in Congress in its 230-year history.
Democrat Strickland, former mayor of Tacoma, won the race in Washington's 10th Congressional District, while Republican Steel claimed the 48th District in Orange County.
Democrat Andy Kim, a Korean American man, won the race in New Jersey's 3rd District.
