(LEAD) Fourth Korean American wins U.S. House election

18:34 November 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, (Yonhap) -- Young Kim, a Korean American Republican, won the U.S. House election in a Southern California district on Friday, U.S. media reported.

The former state lawmaker joined three other politicians of Korean descent elected to the House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 elections.

This image captured from Facebook shows Young Kim, a Korean American Republican, who won the U.S. House election in a Southern California district.

Kim, 57, was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. She won 50.6 percent of the vote to beat Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros by a margin of 1.2 percentage point in the 39th Congressional District anchored in Orange County, reports said. It was a rematch from 2018.

She joined Marilyn Strickland and Michelle Park Steel to become the first Korean American women to serve in Congress in its 230-year history.

Democrat Strickland, former mayor of Tacoma, won the race in Washington's 10th Congressional District, while Republican Steel claimed the 48th District in Orange County.

Democrat Andy Kim, a Korean American man, won the race in New Jersey's 3rd District.

This combination photo captured from Facebook and campaign homepages shows (L to R) Michelle Park Steel, Marilyn Strickland, Young Kim and Andy Kim.


