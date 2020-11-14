Moon congratulates Suu Kyi on 'safe, peaceful' election
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in congratulated Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's state counsellor, Saturday on the nation's "safe, peaceful" general election earlier this week.
"I extend my warm congratulations on the safe, peaceful general election successfully held in Myanmar even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," Moon wrote on his official Twitter account.
He added, "I hope our countries will closely work together hand in hand, going forward."
Her ruling party won in a landslide in the poll.
Moon had talks with Suu Kyi in September last year during his visit to Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)