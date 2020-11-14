(2nd LD) 4 missing, 1 rescued in fishing boat capsizing near border island
INCHEON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters near a northwestern border island Saturday, leaving four people missing, the Coast Guard said.
The 12-ton vessel was overturned in waters 43 kilometers from the border island of Soyeonpyeong at 6:07 p.m., the authorities said. The cause of the capsizing was not immediately known.
Four crew members in their 50s and 60s went missing, while one was rescued by a nearby boat.
The Coast Guard and the Navy mobilized 13 ships and four aircraft to search for the missing. Twenty fishing boats also joined the search operations.
"We have formed a search headquarters, which is using illuminating shells to find the missing," a Coast Guard official said.
"As soon as the search operation is over, we will investigate the cause of the accident," the official added.
The scene of the accident is 23 km southwest of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean sea border.
