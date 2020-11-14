Hanbit No. 3 reactor resumes operation
YEONGGWANG, South Korea, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A reactor in South Korea's nuclear power complex in the southwestern county of Yeonggwang resumed operation on Saturday after 2 1/2 years of maintenance, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. said.
The Hanbit No. 3 reactor went back into operation at a limited capacity at around 7 p.m. and will gradually increase its capacity, the company said. Its operation had halted due to maintenance work related to holes found in the reactor containment building in May 2018.
The company said that the resumption came after it ensured the safety of the reactor through safety checks and a verification process by an overseas expert agency.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)