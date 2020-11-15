Go to Contents
New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections

09:49 November 15, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases exceeded 200 for a second straight day on Sunday due to cluster infections, with health authorities considering raising the social distancing scheme by a notch in the five-tier system.

The country added 208 more COVID-19 cases, including 176 local infections, raising the total caseload to 28,546, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily new cases stayed in the triple digits for the eighth consecutive day. The cases exceeded 200 for the first time in 73 days with a mark of 205 on Saturday.

KDCA reported one additional death, raising the total to 493. The fatality rate came to 1.73 percent.

Health authorities attributed the sharp growth to chains of cluster infections from private gatherings and public facilities, which made it more complicated for them to identify transmission routes.

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2020, shows the main gate of Chonnam National University Hospital in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, after one of its medical staff members tested positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. (Yonhap)

