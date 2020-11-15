Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon signs RCEP trade pact after summit with leaders of 14 partner nations

14:04 November 15, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed what will be the world's largest free trade agreement on Sunday after concluding related talks during a virtual summit with the leaders of 14 partner countries, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involves 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and their combined gross domestic product accounts for a third of the world's total.

The pact calls for eliminating a considerable amount of tariffs on exports of goods.

India has dropped out of the negotiations, arguing that China would benefit more from the pact.

Cheong Wa Dae described the signing of the agreement as a "core result" of the Moon administration's New Southern Policy aimed at improving strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations and also an opportunity for South Korea to become a "pacesetting" economic power.

This file photo shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in attending an East Asia Summit (EAS) session, held via video links, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK