Korean-language dailies

-- Moon proposes talks with Tokyo, saying 2 countries should closely cooperate so that Tokyo Olympics are held safely (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Spy agency's 'hidden special activities funds' reach 600 bln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- 490,000 on edge as COVID-19 spreads again ahead of national college entrance exam (Donga llbo)

-- 'Mega FTA' affecting 30 pct of world population opens (Seoul Shinmun)

-- A 'mega FTA' is born ... Moon says deal to 'help recover multilateralism'(Segye Times)

-- Fine dust from China begins again (Chosun Ilbo)

-- PM calls in presidential official over dispute between justice minister, prosecutor-general (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chance for Seoul, Tokyo to make resolution has arrived amid geopolitical transitions in Northeast Asia (Hankyoreh)

-- World's biggest FTA signed, opening doors to market of 2.2 bln people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea has long way to go in eco-friendly cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Is S. Korea ready to go carbon neutral by 2050? (Korea Economic Daily)

