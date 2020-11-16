(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 16)

It is alarming that the new cases surpassed 200 for two days in a row. It is all the more so, given that the number of virus tests is usually far lower during the weekend than on weekdays. No less serious is that the infections went over triple digits for the eighth straight day. The surge was attributed to infection clusters occurring at public facilities and private gatherings. All this indicates that a third wave of the virus might hit the country this winter after the first one in February and the second one in August.