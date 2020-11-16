(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 16)

In Seoul, authorities have maintained a strict ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 citizens since Oct. 2 following its earlier ban on rallies downtown since Aug. 21. As a result, progressive groups told the police that they would split their rallies up to 99 participants. But on Saturday, when they pressed ahead with nationwide rallies, 205 COVID-19 cases were reported, the second largest number since Sept. 2 when 267 cases were reported. On Aug. 15, when conservative civic groups staged large-scale antigovernment rallies on Gwanghwamun Square, only 166 were reported, and 75 and 54 cases were reported on Oct. 3 and 9, respectively, when the government elevated social distancing to Level 2.