Ncsoft Q3 net profit up 34.3 pct. to 152.5 bln won
08:06 November 16, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 152.5 billion won (US$136.7 million), up 34.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 68.9 percent on-year to 217.7 billion won. Revenue increased 47.1 percent to 585.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
