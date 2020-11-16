Multiple affiliates to spin off from LG Group: sources

Go to Contents
10:43 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Group is likely to spin off multiple affiliates, people familiar with the matter said Monday, with an uncle of the conglomerate's chief taking the leadership of the spun-off companies.

Koo Bon-joon, an uncle of current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and a younger brother of late LG Group chief Koo Bon-moo, is expected to take control of multiple LG affiliates, including LG International Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., and Pantos Co., which are expected to be spun off from the country's fourth-largest conglomerate, the sources said.

LG Group is reportedly planning to hold a board meeting later this month to determine a spin-off plan that allows Bon-joon to establish his own business group.

LG Group has a tradition in which the eldest son of the group chief inherits the management power of the conglomerate, while brothers of the chief create their own business groups with spin-off companies after the group leader's death.

This photo, taken on Sept. 17, 2020, shows the headquarter buildings of LG Group in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Conglomerates like LS Group, LIG Group and Heesung Group were all founded under LG's management tradition.

Speculation over another LG Group spin-off has been rising after Bon-moo died in 2018.

Industry insiders expect that Bon-joon will use his 7.72 percent stake in LG Corp. worth 1 trillion won (US$900 million) to acquire LG International and LG Hausys.

LG Corp., the holding company of LG Group, currently holds a 25 percent stake in LG International, a trading affiliate of the group, and a 34 percent stake in LG Hausys, a major construction material maker.

LG International, meanwhile, holds a 51 percent stake in Pantos, which covers the group's overseas logistics business.

Industry observers speculate that Bon-joon may also take over Silicon Works Co., LG's fabless chip design unit, and LG MMA Corp., a chemical material producer, to create a large business group.

Such a spin-off plan would make LG Group focus more on its main businesses, like electronics, chemicals, household care and telecom.

This photo, released on Dec. 30, 2019, shows former LG Group Vice Chairman Koo Bon-joon. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

