With virus resurgence in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province, tougher distancing rules imminent
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- As South Korea's new coronavirus cases are growing at a concerning rate, especially in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province, health authorities on Monday further warned the public to brace for more stringent antivirus restrictions.
The country logged 223 new cases on Monday, a third consecutive day with more than 200 new infections. The last time the country saw its new infections passing 200 was on Sept. 2, when it reported 267 new cases, as Seoul and its adjacent cities experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Over the last week, the greater Seoul area reported a daily average of 99.4 new cases. If the number surpasses 100, the distancing scheme's level will be raised to 1.5. In Gangwon Province, the tally is 13.9, already high enough to institute heavier antivirus restrictions.
Earlier this month, the government broke down the state antivirus response scheme into five levels from the existing three.
Under Level 1.5, high-risk businesses, such as karaoke bars and restaurants, are subject to stricter social distancing rules, and schools should limit their attendance cap to two-thirds of the total student body.
Officials consider the recent rise more alarming, as the virus has been quietly spreading through small group gatherings, nursing homes, hospitals, workplaces and subways around the country, rather than through large clusters of infections, which are relatively easier to trace and control.
During a coronavirus response meeting on Monday, Health Minister Park Neunghoo warned of putting in place stricter social distancing rules if the country fails to contain the virus.
"We are noticing that infections are occurring in normal day-to-day activities. Combining the trend with the persistent infection rates that won't go down, I believe we are standing in a precarious situation," he said.
On Sunday, the government issued a prior notice for raising the virus alert level to 1.5 in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province, where infections grow more rapidly.
"We are facing a crisis yet again. If we can't flatten out the virus curve, instituting tougher social distancing rules is avoidable," said Park, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in daily life in order to avoid heavier restrictions that will dampen economic activities.
Rising COVID-19 cases are also worrying parents, educators and officials alike, ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the country's biggest academic event of the year.
The test is slated for Dec. 3, and approximately 480,000 high school seniors and graduates are set to take the exam this year.
All together, 1,185 testing sites will be set up in accordance with quarantine protocols, with a maximum capacity of 24 students per testing room, down from the usual 28, to ensure social distancing.
