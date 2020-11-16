Seoul stocks rally late Mon. morning on vaccine hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rallied late Monday morning as growing vaccine hopes fueled investor appetite for risky assets, despite concerns over the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 41.93 points, or 1.68 percent, to 2,535.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment was bullish on hopes for a vaccine against the new coronavirus.
South Korea's new coronavirus cases hovered above 200 for a third consecutive day Monday, with U.S. daily cases having hit a record over the weekend.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.8 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix spiked 6.58 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, advanced 0.85 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 3.97 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 2.5 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.13 percent, but rival Celltrion edged up 0.17 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 0.89 percent, and its rival Kakao declined 1.37 percent.
The strong local currency against the U.S. greenback also lifted the local stocks. The local currency was trading at 1,107.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close.
