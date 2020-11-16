Ultrafine dust levels remain 'bad' in Seoul, western areas

As of noon, the PM 2.5 reading in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul, was 58 micrograms per cubic meter, followed by 55 micrograms per cubic meter in North Chungcheong Province, 50 micrograms per cubic meter in the northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces and 44 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Environment.