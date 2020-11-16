U.S. ambassador congratulates four Korean Americans on winning U.S. House elections
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris on Monday congratulated four Korean American politicians on their election to the House of Representatives in general elections earlier this month.
"Congratulations to @YoungKimCA and @MichelleSteelCA who were just declared victors in U.S. Congressional races in California, joining @StricklandforWA & @AndyKimNJ as 4 Korean-Americans in the U.S. Congress -- a first," he tweeted.
Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel won the 39th and 48th districts in Orange County, California, respectively, joining Democrat Marilyn Strickland, who won the 10th district in Washington, to become the first Korean American women to serve in Congress in its 230-year history.
Democrat Andy Kim won his race in New Jersey's 3rd district.
