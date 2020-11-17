(LEAD) No. of S. Korean students in U.S. shrinks amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean students in the United States dropped from a year earlier this year, a U.S. report showed Monday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a plunge in number of travelers between the two countries.
However, the number of U.S. students in South Korea has jumped sharply over the same period, according to the report from the U.S. State Department.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the number of South Korean students enrolled in U.S. schools came to 40,809, down 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report, jointly published by the U.S. Institute of International Education (IIE).
The number still marks the third-largest after those from China and India at 372,532 and 193,124, respectively.
The IIE did not offer reasons for the drop, only noting the overall number of foreign students in the U.S. slipped 1.8 percent to about 1.07 million.
"Despite a slight decline (1.8%) in the number of international students in the United States during the 2019/2020 academic year, this group still represents 5.5% of all students in U.S. higher education," it said in a press release.
The U.S. currently leads the world in the number of both COVID-19 infections and deaths.
As of Monday, the U.S. has reported nearly 10.8 million confirmed infection cases and more than 243,000 related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Both numbers account for around 20 percent of global totals, while the U.S. population accounts for only about 4 percent of world population.
The number of Americans students in South Korea, on the other hand, jumped 16 percent over the cited period to 4,558, making South Korea the 16th largest destination for American students going abroad for higher education.
The 16-percent hike also marks the sharpest increase for any of the top 25 destination countries for U.S. students, according to the report.
Such an increase comes amid a sharp decline in the number of visitors to and from South Korea due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of foreign visitors to South Korea plunged 74.7 percent on-year to some 2.14 million in the first half of the year, according to earlier reports.
South Korea has reported 28,769 infection cases as of Monday (Seoul time), with 494 deaths.
