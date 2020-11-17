Go to Contents
07:09 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Increase of social distancing in capital area to Level 1.5 imminent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Merger of 2 top nat'l airlines: Synergy or winner's curse? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korean Air, Asiana Airlines to merge (Donga llbo)
-- E-Mart Mall couldn't stop nighttime worker's death (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Human rights neglected as cellphones seized and searched anytime (Segye Times)
-- With 800 bln won in state money, top 2 airlines merge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World's 7th largest airline launches in COVID-triggered 'big bang' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean Air to embrace Asiana (Hankyoreh)
-- Korean Air, Asiana merge: Hand of god or winner's curse? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean Air, Asiana become one brand (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean Air takes over Asiana, becomes world's 7th airline (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean Air will acquire Asiana with gov't money (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean flag carriers eye merger as policy lender backs W1.8tr deal (Korea Herald)
-- Korea forced to walk fine line between RCEP and CPTPP (Korea Times)
(END)

