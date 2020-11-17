Korean-language dailies

-- Increase of social distancing in capital area to Level 1.5 imminent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Merger of 2 top nat'l airlines: Synergy or winner's curse? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korean Air, Asiana Airlines to merge (Donga llbo)

-- E-Mart Mall couldn't stop nighttime worker's death (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Human rights neglected as cellphones seized and searched anytime (Segye Times)

-- With 800 bln won in state money, top 2 airlines merge (Chosun Ilbo)

-- World's 7th largest airline launches in COVID-triggered 'big bang' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean Air to embrace Asiana (Hankyoreh)

-- Korean Air, Asiana merge: Hand of god or winner's curse? (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean Air, Asiana become one brand (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean Air takes over Asiana, becomes world's 7th airline (Korea Economic Daily)

