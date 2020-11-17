(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 17)

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- reached 8.3 percent last month, up 1.1 percentage points from the year before. The actual youth unemployment rate, which counts in those who work less than 36 hours per week or have looked for a job unsuccessfully for the past four weeks, soared to 24.4 percent, the highest since the state statistics agency began compiling related data in January 2015.