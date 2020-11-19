Contribution by National Tax Service Vice Commissioner Mun Hee-chul

It has only been about a decade since the widespread adoption of smartphones, but they have already become one of the necessities in our lives. People holding onto their smartphones all day long and doing pretty much everything with them, as if they were an organic part of life itself and not a machine, have given rise to a new species, phono sapiens, combining smartphone and homo sapiens (the biological name for humans). This newly coined term refers to a "wise person who can use smartphones," reflecting an optimistic perspective on changes over time related to smartphones.