Contribution by National Tax Service Vice Commissioner Mun Hee-chul
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of a contribution by National Tax Service Vice Commissioner Mun Hee-chul.
These days, people wake up to an alarm on their mobile phones every morning. Back in the day, you used to put a little alarm clock beside your bed. With the emergence of smartphones, you no longer need to do so. You can check whether it will rain later today with a weather application and any important items on your schedule with a calendar app. When listening to music, buying things at stores, and even paying for them, you do not hesitate to pull out your smartphone.
It has only been about a decade since the widespread adoption of smartphones, but they have already become one of the necessities in our lives. People holding onto their smartphones all day long and doing pretty much everything with them, as if they were an organic part of life itself and not a machine, have given rise to a new species, phono sapiens, combining smartphone and homo sapiens (the biological name for humans). This newly coined term refers to a "wise person who can use smartphones," reflecting an optimistic perspective on changes over time related to smartphones.
In line with such trends, the National Tax Service started sending notices related to tax reporting and filing via mobile phones, instead of by post. In those days, when notifications were sent by post, taxpayers who were not available temporarily due to their schedules or who couldn't receive mail because of relocation easily missed deadlines for reporting or had to ask a district tax office about the information again. On the other hand, such inconveniences no longer exist with your smartphone as you can read mobile alarms immediately anywhere.
Some printed notifications for people with global incomes include the recipient's income from the previous year and other sensitive personal information. The recipient's privacy was not adequately protected because the tax notification disappeared in a mailbox, or was intercepted and examined by a third party in some cases. But with mobile alarms, privacy is safeguarded to a greater extent. Such notices are sent only to smartphones registered in the taxpayer's name via a certified electronic document intermediary (KakaoPay or KT). Even the recipient can only open it once the authorization process is completed.
NTS has endeavored to send notifications via smartphones for taxpayers' convenience and privacy in as many cases as possible. As the letters notifying taxpayers of national tax refunds are, in particular, required to be sent only by post according to laws and regulations, there had been a constant stream of concerns among taxpayers of possible privacy lapses. To tackle this complaint, NTS has taken a bold step as part of active administration to figure out ways to send mobile alarms in cases where such refunds have already been paid into the taxpayers' bank accounts while working on revising related laws.
Thanks to these efforts, NTS sent 25 types of notices, including letters to apply for earned income tax credits, via 25 million messages on mobile phones. Mobile messages successfully solved problems caused by delayed deliveries and returned mail and reduced the budget for expenses such as postal charges and printing costs by about 6 billion won.
Non-contact services are becoming widespread as our lifestyles change rapidly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 prevention effort and the resulting social distancing. Keeping up with such changes, NTS plans to implement a mobile electronic bill presentment and payment system (EBPP) by the end of the year. Based on concerted efforts toward digital government innovation, we will keep working on electronic tax administration until the day we can offer the innovative national tax services that befit a new era.
