(LEAD) Military strengthens social distancing rules in capital, Gangwon regions

By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The military toughened the social distancing rules for units in the Seoul metropolitan area and the eastern province of Gangwon on Tuesday following a series of coronavirus infections reported in the regions.
A social distancing scheme of Level 1.5 will remain in place for the next two weeks at the units, under which troops are ordered to minimize events, business meetings and trips, with visits to nightlife facilities banned, according to the defense ministry.
Officers in the Gangwon region are subject to stronger rules and ordered to stay home after work during the period, the ministry said.
The toughened measures came as South Korea is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, with cluster infections piling up across the country.
On Tuesday, an Army officer, a civilian employee and two Air Force officers were confirmed to have been infected with the virus, raising the total cases reported among the military population to 201.
The Army employee tested positive after coming into contact with a member of a Seoul-based ministry agency handling welfare service for troops who was later confirmed to have been infected with the virus. The Army officer tested positive after coming into contact with the employee.
At an Air Force unit in Seosan, 150 kilometers south of Seoul, an officer tested positive while in self-isolation after a cluster infection was reported at his base.
In Suwon, south of Seoul, an Air Force officer tested positive after his family member was infected with the virus, according to the ministry.
Defense Minister Suh Wook convened an emergency meeting Monday and ordered all troops to strictly follow basic anti-virus rules, such as wearing face masks.
"The minister also ordered commanders of key military facilities to come up with strong anti-virus measures to maintain a watertight readiness posture," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.
On Tuesday, South Korea's new coronavirus cases hovered above 200 for the fourth day in a row, prompting health authorities to raise social distancing measures by one notch to Level 1.5 in the greater Seoul area effective Thursday.
The country added 230 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 28,999.
