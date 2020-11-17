Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #K-pop #YouTube views

BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' racks up 400 mln views on YouTube

10:22 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's music video "Ice Cream" has topped 400 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Tuesday.

The music video hit the milestone around 2 p.m. Monday, some 80 days after its release, according to YG Entertainment.

It is the quartet's 10th music video that has surpassed the 400 million mark on the global video-sharing website.

"Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez, is a bubblegum pop track off the band's latest album, titled "The Album."

The song debuted at No. 13 on Billboard's main singles chart in September, the highest position ever attained by a K-pop girl group, and remained on the chart for eight weeks.

BLACKPINK is currently the second most-subscribed global musician on YouTube, with 53.1 million subscribers, following Justin Bieber. The group now has a total of 22 music videos with over 100 million views.

Last week, the quartet was chosen as "the biggest band in the world" on Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Rankings, a first for an Asian musical act.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows an image celebrating BLACKPINK's new YouTube milestone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK