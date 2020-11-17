Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy wins 195 bln won order from Oceania

10:44 November 17, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 195 billion-won order (US$176 million) to build three oil tankers from Oceania.

The S-Max oil tankers will be delivered by January 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal has an option to build two additional oil tankers, it said.

Samsung Heavy has a 46 percent share of the global S-Max oil tanker market, clinching orders to build 12 out of 26 oil tankers that have been ordered globally so far this year.

S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000 ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with a full cargo.

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Nov. 17, 2020, shows a S-Max oil tanker built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK