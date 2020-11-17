Samsung Heavy wins 195 bln won order from Oceania
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 195 billion-won order (US$176 million) to build three oil tankers from Oceania.
The S-Max oil tankers will be delivered by January 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The deal has an option to build two additional oil tankers, it said.
Samsung Heavy has a 46 percent share of the global S-Max oil tanker market, clinching orders to build 12 out of 26 oil tankers that have been ordered globally so far this year.
S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000 ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with a full cargo.
