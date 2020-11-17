Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning on valuation pressure
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Tuesday morning after hitting a nearly three-year high the previous session, as valuation pressure offset optimism over Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.94 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,540.09 as of 11:20 a.m.
Valuation pressure, along with the unrelenting coronavirus toll, increased investor caution, but strong test results from Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine pegged KOSPI's further loss.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.15 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.41 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, jumped 2.51 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors edged up 0.34 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.15 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 0.32 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 1.85 percent, but Celltrion slid 0.35 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.08 percent, and its rival Kakao dropped 1.1 percent.
Korean Air Lines sank 7.61 percent amid its ongoing takeover deal involving No. 2 carrier Asiana. Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of Korean Air, tumbled 7.66 percent. Asiana Airlines spiked 7.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
