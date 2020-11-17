Air Force chief to visit Hawaii for talks with U.S. space, air forces commanders
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong will visit Hawaii this week for talks on alliance issues with U.S. military leaders in charge of space and air operations, his office said Tuesday.
Lee will depart South Korea on Wednesday for a five-day trip at the request of U.S. chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, to take part in the Chief of Space Operations and Air Chiefs Visit event hosted by the U.S. military, according to the Air Force.
During his stay, Lee will hold his first bilateral talks with Raymond, the first chief of the U.S. Space Force, since its establishment in December last year, and discuss South Korea's efforts to boost its space defense capabilities.
The Air Force chief also plans to hold talks with U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach to discuss ways to strengthen alliance and defense cooperation between the two countries, the military said.
