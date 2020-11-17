(LEAD) Moon to join virtual summits of APEC, G20 this week
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will participate in back-to-back major multilateral summits to be held via video links this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
He is scheduled to attend an annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on Friday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
In the session, the president plans to share South Korea's experience in the fight against COVID-19 and introduce its related contributions to the international community, such as the provision of humanitarian assistance and efforts for the development of a vaccine and treatment, Kang added.
He will also emphasize the need to maintain global supply chains and coordination for the digital economy.
The 21 member nations, including the United States and China, plan to discuss ways to cope with the pandemic and adopt a long-term vision for the economic forum established in 1989 during the event to take place with the theme of "Optimizing Human Potential towards a Future of Shared Prosperity," Kang said.
Its member economies account for about 60 percent of the world's total GDP. Malaysia is the rotating host of this year's APEC session.
"It seems like the summit this time will serve as an important opportunity for the APEC (member states) to cooperate to overcome the coronavirus crisis," the spokesman said.
Moon will then join a two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit starting Saturday. It brings together the leaders of the most advanced and emerging economies.
The host, Saudi Arabia, has chosen the theme "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All."
He plans to propose that the G20 play a leading role in the coronavirus response and climate change by strengthening global cooperation so as to facilitate cross-border movement of essential personnel despite antivirus border controls.
Last week, Moon participated in a series of ASEAN-hosted annual summits that took place through videoconference.
