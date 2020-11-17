Young ace ready to enjoy Korean Series experience in 2nd trip
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Four years in a baseball player's career can feel like an eternity. Back in 2016, NC Dinos' left-hander Koo Chang-mo was still just 19 when he made his Korean Series debut. He made two mostly forgettable relief appearances as the Dinos got swept by the Doosan Bears.
Now in 2020, the Dinos are the favorites over the Bears in the Korean Series starting Tuesday, and Koo has evolved into one of the best starters in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Coming off an injury-marred second half of the regular season, Koo said he is fully recovered and ready to go.
"Four years ago, I was just a rookie and everything felt new and exciting," Koo said Tuesday in his pregame presser at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. He's expected to get the starting assignment for either Game 2 on Wednesday or Game 3 on Friday. "Now, I am going to try to enjoy the experience. And I feel a bigger sense of responsibility now than four years ago, because I will be a starting pitcher and I'll have to set the tone for the whole team."
Koo was one of the most dominant pitchers in the first half, going 9-0 in his first 13 starts with a 1.55 ERA. The club shut him down in late July to give him a breather, but then discovered inflammation, followed by a fracture, in his left arm. He ended up missing three months and came back for a relief appearance and a start in the final week of October.
"I am pain-free now. I think I've reached a point where I could throw 100 pitches," said Koo, whose season high for a pitch count is 115 from July 26. "I think I still need to get my feel back but I am almost there."
Koo said he followed the Bears' march through the postseason closely, as they had to win two rounds to reach the Korean Series as the No. 3 seed, while the Dinos were awaiting their opponents with a bye to the Korean Series.
"I think they weren't swinging for the fences as much as they did during the regular season, and they were mostly trying to make good contact," Koo said. "Games often came down to one pitch."
As for how the Dinos could avenge their sweep against the Bears, Koo said, "We're all going to come together as one and play only for the victory of our team. That's the definition of NC Dinos baseball."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)