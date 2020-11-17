Deja vu all over again for Bears' ex-Korean Series MVP
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- When the Doosan Bears won the Korean Series to become the South Korean baseball champions in 2015, they won two playoff rounds to reach the final round as the No. 3 seed, and knocked down the top seed Samsung Lions.
This year, the Bears are once again the third seed. They've won two rounds to get to the Korean Series and set up a date with the No. 1 seed NC Dinos.
It feels all familiar for Doosan outfielder Jung Soo-bin, the 2015 Korean Series MVP.
"We're trying to play with the same mindset as back then," Jung said Tuesday ahead of Game 1 against the Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "We won the title as the third seed, and we're trying to recreate the same vibe this year."
Jung batted 8-for-14 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs to be voted the MVP of the 2015 series. He is a career .329 hitter in the Korean Series.
"I'd love to be the hero again," Jung said. "I always want to take center stage in our victories. But it's hard for everyone to play well at the same time. All it takes is one player to do some damage, and the momentum will be on our side. If I don't play well, someone will have my back."
After leading off in earlier postseason games, Jung will start the Korean Series batting ninth. His manager Kim Tae-hyoung said earlier in the day he wasn't pleased with the way Jung had been swinging the bat.
"It doesn't matter where I hit in the lineup," Jung said. "I'll try to do what I am supposed to do. In huge games like this, sometimes you have to try things you haven't done before and force the other team to make tough plays."
