(LEAD) No. 8 hitter goes deep, slugger collects 4 hits in Dinos' Korean Series win

Altherr started the year batting either second or cleaup, but his batting average dipped to .182 on May 15, after 13 games. Manager Lee Dong-wook made a bold move to move Altherr down to No. 8 spot -- a place usually reserved for the worst hitter on a team -- and in his first game there, Altherr went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.