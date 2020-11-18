(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 18)

Most notable is that the government has initiated the deal in a desperate bid to save the debt-ridden Asiana and push for the restructuring of the industry to hone its competitiveness. The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), Asiana's main creditor, plans to inject 800 billion won into Hanjin KAL, the parent firm of Korean Air, by purchasing its shares and bonds. The money will then be used to help Korean Air buy a 63.8 percent stake in Asiana to complete the takeover by next June.