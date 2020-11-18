(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 18)
Marriage of airlines
Korean Air, Asiana Airlines face bumpy road ahead
Korean Air, the biggest domestic air carrier, announced a plan to take over its troubled rival, Asiana Airlines, Monday. The deal, estimated at 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion), is expected to create the world's 10th-largest airline. It will also reshape the country's air transportation industry.
Most notable is that the government has initiated the deal in a desperate bid to save the debt-ridden Asiana and push for the restructuring of the industry to hone its competitiveness. The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), Asiana's main creditor, plans to inject 800 billion won into Hanjin KAL, the parent firm of Korean Air, by purchasing its shares and bonds. The money will then be used to help Korean Air buy a 63.8 percent stake in Asiana to complete the takeover by next June.
The plan came after a previous deal to sell Asiana to HDC Hyundai Development Company fell apart in September because of a failure to narrow differences over the acquisition terms. After that, creditors contacted the country's top five conglomerates to ask if they were interested in acquiring Asiana. But none of them were.
In this situation, integrating the two airlines appears to be the best option. Korean Air is the world's 19th-biggest airline as of 2019, while Asiana ranks 29th. They are likely to join the global top 10 after their marriage. One of the most positive factors is that the new entity can benefit from economies of scale and compete with global giants under favorable conditions.
Now the big question is whether the government-arranged takeover will succeed and produce the intended results. Critics warn against the injection of taxpayers' money into Hanjin KAL, likening it to pouring money into a bottomless pit. The KDB has already provided 4.5 trillion won to the two ailing airlines ― 1.2 trillion won for Korean Air and 3.3 trillion won for Asiana. Despite the huge support, they have yet to overcome the financial pinch.
There is no guarantee for the success of the deal. No one can totally rule of the possibility of it ending up wasting taxpayers' money. Another problem is about whether it is appropriate for the government to provide massive financial aid to Hanjin Group which has been hit hard by the owner family's abuse of company employees and other regularities.
The government cannot avoid criticism for injecting public funds into the group which is in a family feud over management rights between Chairman Cho Won-tae and his sister, who formed an alliance with the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) activist private equity fund. The alliance now holds 46.7 percent of Hanjin KAL, more than Cho's 41.3 percent stake. The KDB's provision of money for the company will help Cho consolidate his managerial control. The alliance is strongly against the deal.
Besides, the corporate marriage will face regulatory hurdles such as the monopoly issue. The two airlines also will have to deal with a backlash from unions which object to the deal over the fear of anticipated mass layoffs in the process of restructuring. Korean Air, Asiana, the KDB and the government cannot realize a successful takeover without tackling all those thorny issues.
(END)