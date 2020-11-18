COVID-19-marred European trip leaves tactical question marks for nat'l football team

Captain Son Heung-min lived up to his word and ably played the role of the facilitator. He assisted on both goals by forward Hwang Ui-jo on this trip -- one against each of the two opponents. Hwang arrived in Austria not having scored any goal for his French club Bordeaux this season, while Son was tied for the Premier League lead with eight goals for Tottenham Hotspur. Son said his job was to help Hwang score and take that touch back to France, and Hwang will leave Austria feeling better about himself.