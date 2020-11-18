S. Korea unveils huge investment plan for biohealth industry

South Korea's biohealth industry has been growing rapidly in recent years. Exports of medicines and medical equipment rose to $8.91 billion in 2019 from $8.28 billion in 2018 and $7.23 billion in 2017. Exports came to $10.77 billion as of end-October this year on strong shipments of coronavirus test kits and new drug technologies, passing the $10 billion mark for the first time.