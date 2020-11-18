Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #golf #LPGA Tour

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young wants to 'win again' ahead of belated 2020 LPGA debut

11:32 November 18, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- It's taken her nearly the entire year, and Ko Jin-young, world No. 1 in women's golf, will finally make her LPGA season debut this week in Florida.

Ko is in the field for the inaugural Pelican Women's Championship, which will begin Thursday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

"I am happy to be back here. I missed the LPGA Tour," Ko said in her pretournament press conference held Tuesday (U.S. local time) in Florida. "I missed the competition. I want to win again."

Ko Jin-young of South Korea hits a shot at the third hole during the third round of the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour at Sky 72 Golf & Resort's Ocean Course in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 7, 2020, in this photo provided by the tournament organizing committee. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It will be Ko's first LPGA tournament of the coronavirus-plagued 2020 season. She had planned to make her season debut in March before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the early portion of the tour schedule starting in mid-February. LPGA returned at the end of July, but Ko stayed home and ended up playing in six tournaments on the KLPGA Tour with four top-10 finishes.

Ko had an outstanding 2019 season in LPGA, grabbing two majors, the money title and the scoring title en route to earning the Player of the Year award.

After this week, Ko will only have two more tournaments, Volunteers of America Classic from Dec. 3-6, and then the major, the U.S. Women's Open from Dec. 10-13, for a chance to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Only the top 60 players on the "Race to the CME Globe" points list gain entry. And that's where Ko has set her sights.

"I can't play right now at the CME, but it's my goal to play there," Ko said. "I want to do my best this week and then the next two tournaments. I need to find my feel on the course. It's tough but it's getting better and better."

Ko said she is pain free from an ankle injury that had nagged her at the end of last year and also said she underwent a swing change.

"I wanted to see how my new swing would play at a course on the LPGA Tour," she said. "I've played for over 17 years, so it's tough to change the swing. I just made small changes. I want to become more consistent from 100 meters and in."

Ko, who said she spent her downtime cooking and meditating in South Korea, admitted she is "a little nervous" about her return and added, "I have to accept that feeling, so I will enjoy this week."

Ko Jin-young of South Korea walks off the ninth green during the first round of the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour at Sky 72 Golf & Resort's Ocean Course in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 6, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK