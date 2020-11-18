World No. 1 Ko Jin-young wants to 'win again' ahead of belated 2020 LPGA debut
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- It's taken her nearly the entire year, and Ko Jin-young, world No. 1 in women's golf, will finally make her LPGA season debut this week in Florida.
Ko is in the field for the inaugural Pelican Women's Championship, which will begin Thursday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
"I am happy to be back here. I missed the LPGA Tour," Ko said in her pretournament press conference held Tuesday (U.S. local time) in Florida. "I missed the competition. I want to win again."
It will be Ko's first LPGA tournament of the coronavirus-plagued 2020 season. She had planned to make her season debut in March before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the early portion of the tour schedule starting in mid-February. LPGA returned at the end of July, but Ko stayed home and ended up playing in six tournaments on the KLPGA Tour with four top-10 finishes.
Ko had an outstanding 2019 season in LPGA, grabbing two majors, the money title and the scoring title en route to earning the Player of the Year award.
After this week, Ko will only have two more tournaments, Volunteers of America Classic from Dec. 3-6, and then the major, the U.S. Women's Open from Dec. 10-13, for a chance to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Only the top 60 players on the "Race to the CME Globe" points list gain entry. And that's where Ko has set her sights.
"I can't play right now at the CME, but it's my goal to play there," Ko said. "I want to do my best this week and then the next two tournaments. I need to find my feel on the course. It's tough but it's getting better and better."
Ko said she is pain free from an ankle injury that had nagged her at the end of last year and also said she underwent a swing change.
"I wanted to see how my new swing would play at a course on the LPGA Tour," she said. "I've played for over 17 years, so it's tough to change the swing. I just made small changes. I want to become more consistent from 100 meters and in."
Ko, who said she spent her downtime cooking and meditating in South Korea, admitted she is "a little nervous" about her return and added, "I have to accept that feeling, so I will enjoy this week."
