Kakao unveils new services to enhance user convenience
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, on Wednesday announced new services that center on enhancing user convenience through its messenger platform.
Kakao said it will first launch the so-called mobile wallet that stores and manages mobile documents, such as identification cards, certificates and driver's licenses.
Kakao said mobile identification cards will gradually replace the existing plastic cards, as the platform guarantees absolute safety through top-notch technology to prevent forgery.
It will also launch a new kind of platform during the first half of next year that reflects each user's taste for various content, such as music and webtoons.
The platform will be connected through KakaoTalk, both online and mobile, enabling direct communication between content creators and users.
Kakao also said it plans to launch a new subscription service platform that simplifies the subscription process.
Users will be able to obtain product and brand information ranging from refrigerator and massage chair rentals to cosmetics products, and sign up for the services as well.
"Kakao aims to become a stable assistant for our partners by closely connecting users and business partners," co-CEO Yeo Min-soo said.
