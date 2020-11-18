(LEAD) Dinos' Aaron Altherr apologizes for refusing to wear mask during Korean Series

Aaron Altherr of the NC Dinos skipped the award ceremony and his postgame press conference on Tuesday, after being named the Player of the Game in the Dinos' 5-3 victory over the Doosan Bears in Game 1 of the Korean Series. Altherr hit a three-run home run at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, but told the club and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) that he wouldn't be able to keep his mask on for the events because he would have trouble breathing.

