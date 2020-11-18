Moon congratulates pro-Korea U.S. lawmakers on reelections
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has formally congratulated four U.S. lawmakers on being re-elected, as they are known for supporting the bilateral alliance and the Korean Peninsula peace initiative, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.
Moon sent congratulatory telegrams to U.S. Democratic Party Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Roh Khanna, Rep. Andy Kim and Rep. Brad Sherman, thanking them for their efforts in leading the advancement of the South Korea-U.S. relationship.
The president stated that the interest and support they have shown in the bilateral relationship have served as the foundation for the strengthening of the two countries' alliance.
Moon also asked for their continued support towards the alliance so that it can contribute to the Korean Peninsula's peace, as well as the safety and the prosperity of the international community.
Cheong Wa Dae explained that the lawmakers were well recognized for their congressional activities on Korean issues, such as submitting bills and resolutions centered on the strengthening of the bilateral alliance and calling for a declaration of the end of the Korean War.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)