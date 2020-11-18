Go to Contents
Bears' manager not believing in moral victory after losing Korean Series opener

17:58 November 18, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Chasing his fourth Korean Series championship ring as manager of the Doosan Bears, Kim Tae-hyoung isn't one to find reasons for a moral victory following a loss.

His team dropped to the NC Dinos 5-3 to start the best-of-seven series on Tuesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. They were down 4-0 early and cut it to 4-3, before the Dinos got an insurance run in the bottom eighth.

Asked on Wednesday if he had any positive takeaway, Kim said, "No. We lost the game. There's nothing to gain from losses."

Park Kun-woo of the Doosan Bears (R) walks off after losing to the NC Dinos 5-3 in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2020. (Yonhap)

Kim thought for a moment and said he was encouraged by the performance of his bullpen, which held the Dinos to one hit and one run over the final three innings. But Kim quickly added, "We still have to win games."

And trying to even the series Wednesday, Kim juggled his lineup for his third straight postseason game, dating back to the previous series.

First baseman Oh Jae-il, who is 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts in his past four playoff games, moved down from sixth to eighth. Jose Miguel Fernandez, the regular season hits king who hit into two double plays Tuesday, will bat seventh.

Kim said he has no choice but to wait on Oh to turn things around.

"He still has the ability to hit for power, and we'll stick with him," Kim said. "I don't really have anything special to say to him now, other than to tell him not to worry too much."

The Dinos' infield shifted heavily against Oh, with all infielders crowding the right side -- not that it mattered much because he struck out three times and reached once on a catcher's interference.

Kim said there's no specific solution to shifts, adding, "It's hard for those guys to suddenly start going the other way. They're going to have to make their own decisions."

Kim Jae-ho of the Doosan Bears hits a sacrifice fly against the NC Dinos in the top of the sixth inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2020. (Yonhap)

