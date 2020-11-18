Go to Contents
S. Korea bans imports of Swedish poultry following AI outbreak

20:12 November 18, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Wednesday it has banned poultry imports from Sweden following an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in the European country.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it began the ban on live Swedish chicks and eggs after H5N8 was detected in Sweden.

The ministry recommended that locals refrain from visiting livestock farms and bringing animals from the affected region.

Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can make poultry very sick or even cause death.
